Kiri: Vene inimene võib ka teisiti suhtuda sõjasse

FILE - In this file photo taken on Dec. 18, 1942, an abandoned horse grazes among the ruins of the Russian city of Stalingrad, Russia, about four months into the battle for the city on the Volga River between Axis forces and the Soviet army. In the background, at right, Russian women leaving their battered homesteads make their way through the ruins. President Vladimir Putin has attended commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of Nazi surrender in the WWII battle of Stalingrad, lauding the Red Army's victory as a shining example of the nation's perseverance amid adversity. (AP Photo/Alvin Steinkopf, File)

Foto: Alvin Steinkopf